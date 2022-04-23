Russian units reportedly entrenched in several places in Ukraine

Russian units are entrenched in several places in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff in its report late Friday evening.



In the last 24 hours, Russian troops launched attacks towards the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region and gained a foothold in the small town of Lozova, a major railway junction in the Kharkiv region, the generals said.



In the areas of Selena Dolyna in the Donetsk region and Crimea in the Luhansk region, which is about 40 kilometres to the east and was conquered a few days ago, Russian troops are expanding their positions and preparing for further offensives.



They could also have gained a foothold in the town of Stepne in the Donetsk region, the generals said.



Ukrainian troops were able to repel attacks in Luhansk region, around 80 per cent of which is rep0ortedly already under Russian control, in the Rubishne area and the village of Novotoschkivske.



In the port city of Mariupol, Russia is continuing airstrikes and blockading the Azovstal steelworks, where more than 2,000 Ukrainian militants are holed up, the report said.



The information could not be independently verified.



According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are about 44,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.



The Russian army and the separatists are said to have a force of between 60,000 and 80,000 men in the same areas.



It is expected that the Russian military command aims to encircle the Ukrainian units in the Donbass.