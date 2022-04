Russia has resumed offensive against Ukrainian forces in Mariupol's Azovstal -Ukrainian official

Russian forces have resumed airstrikes on and are trying to storm the Azovstal steelworks where Ukraine's remaining forces in Mariupol are holding out, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday.

"The enemy is trying to strangle the final resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the Azovstal area," Arestovych said on national television.