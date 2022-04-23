Missiles hit infrastructure, facility of Odesa, causing casualties

A missile struck infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the local authorities said in an online statement without giving further details.

"Odesa was hit by a missile strike. Infrastructure has been hit," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the southern air command of the Ukrainian armed forces said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa Saturday.

Air defence was able to destroy two other missiles that were also targeting the city, it said in an online statement.

Regional spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on national television that there are casualties in the city as a result of the attacks.

"There are casualties - killed and wounded," he said, adding that the exact toll was still being determined.

In a separate statement, the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post that at least five people were killed and 18 injured in a missile strike on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa.