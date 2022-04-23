MISSILE STRIKE KILLS SEVERAL PEOPLE IN UKRAINES ODESA REGION

 Contact Us
Missile strike kills several people in Ukraine's Odesa region

An adviser to Ukraine's president says five people including a three-month-old infant were killed in a missile attack in the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Ukraine presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, provided the information Saturday. An adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister earlier said Russian forces fired at least six cruise missiles at the city.

Published April 23,2022
At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a missile strike on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post.

Ukraine's southern air command had earlier said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa.

Anton Gerashchenko said in a Telegram post on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were able to shoot down several missiles, but at least one landed and exploded.

"Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas," Gerashchenko wrote. "Residential buildings were hit."