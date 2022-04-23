Chemical spill in hemodialysis centre in Torreón causes evacuations

An accidental spillage of a chemical liquid in a hemodialysis center in Mexico's Torreón city lead to evacuations of patients and personnel on Friday morning.

It was later reported that the situation was taken under control by workers.

The incident happened on April 22, Friday, in the Special Hemodialysis Centre of La Laguna, and the rescue crew was deployed immediately to the area.

Jorge Luis Juárez, director of the Civil Defence, said that 3.5 liters of hydrogen peroxide, or Puristeril 340 with its commercial name, which is used to sterilize the hemodialysis machines, were spilled.

The incident occurred due to a hose rupture and the building, where five patients were in care, was evacuated as a precaution.

The cleaning process was completed by the facility's workers by the time Civil Defence arrived, who then checked the local facilities, making sure that there were no further risks.