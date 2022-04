Ten people were missing Saturday after an accident at a coal mine in Poland, the pit owner said, the second such incident to strike in just days.

The accident occurred at a coal mine in the southern locality of Zofiowka and rescuers were "without contact with 10 people", the JSW company said in a statement. An accident on Wednesday at the company's coal mine in Pniowek some 230 kilometres (140 miles) south killed five, with seven still missing.