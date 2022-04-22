Zelensky says Russia rejected Orthodox Easter ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia has rejected a proposal for a ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter holidays.



"Unfortunately, Russia rejected the proposal to establish an Easter truce. This shows very well how the leaders of this state actually treat the Christian faith, one of the most joyful and important holidays," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.



"But we keep our hope. Hope for peace, hope that life will overcome death."



Pope Francis and UN Secretary General António Guterres were among those who had called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Orthodox Easter celebrations this weekend.



Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 24 this year. They are the largest religious group in Ukraine.

