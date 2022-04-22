News World UNHCR: Ukraine war has made things harder for refugees everywhere

DPA WORLD Published April 22,2022

Pakistani refugees at Gulan camp, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border in the restive Khost province, Afghanistan (AP File Photo)

The armed conflict in Ukraine has made the situation for refugees around the world much more difficult, a representative of the UN High Commission for Refugees has said.



"The conflict has further worsened the situation of many of the approximately 84 million displaced people on earth, as food has already become scarcer and significantly more expensive worldwide," the acting UNHCR office manager in Germany, Roland Bank, said in remarks published by the Funke media group in Germany on Friday.



Millions of people had already lost their incomes due to the pandemic and resulting economic repercussions and barely had the necessities needed to live, Bank added.



Now food prices have risen everywhere, sometimes drastically. Rising fuel prices also pose new challenges for humanitarian groups and for the work of the UNHCR, Bank said.

















