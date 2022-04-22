Top EU diplomat slams 'twisted pretext' of Russian attack on Mariupol

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell slammed Russia for the continued assault on the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in Ukraine on the "twisted pretext" of liberating the city.



Russia should reciprocate Ukraine's diplomatic attempts to evacuate over 100,000 civilians still in the city, Borrell said in a statement on Friday.



The EU foreign policy chief claimed thousands of people have already been deported from Mariupol to Russia or displaced to non-government controlled areas in the country.



Borrell called again for humanitarian corridors to be established and a ceasefire agreed to allow civilians to flee the city.



