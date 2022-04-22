The Netherlands plans to send heavy weapons to Ukraine

The Netherlands is negotiating with Germany to jointly supply howitzers to Ukraine, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren told Dutch news agency ANP.



Talks are in the final stages , but Ollongren declined to say how many howitzers would go to Kiev, only that it would be "a limited number."



The Netherlands has 54 self-propelled howitzers, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 50 kilometres. Ukraine has asked for heavier weapons to fight the invading Russian forces.



Earlier this week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte promised that his country would deliver more military equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles.



