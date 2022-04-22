SOUTH KOREAS MOON URGES DIALOGUE WITH KIM IN FAREWELL LETTER

South Korean President Moon Jae In has urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to enter into a dialogue with the government of his successor Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential office in Seoul said on Friday.



In with a personal farewell letter, Moon also expressed his hope that Pyongyang could very soon resume talks with the United States about North Korea's nuclear weapons programme, which are currently deadlocked.



Kim reportedly answered Wednesday's letter to Moon on Thursday. This was initially reported by the North Korean state media.



"The exchange of the personal letters between the top leaders of the north and the south is an expression of their deep trust," North Korea's state run news agency KCNA said in a report. Both believed that relations between the two countries could improve if they made constant efforts.



The exchange comes amid considerable tension on the Korean peninsula. Following several multiple missile tests already this year, the United States and South Korea fear that North Korea could soon carry out another nuclear test.



At the end of March, the US and neighbouring countries were particularly alarmed by the launch of a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile.



UN resolutions ban North Korea from testing ICBMs and other missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.



Moon and Kim met three times in 2018 for lengthy talks, including twice in the border town of Panmunjom and at a summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.



They had agreed to end all hostilities. They also exchanged letters afterwards.



The left-liberal Moon, who is stepping down in May after five years in office, had pursued a course of rapprochement with the largely isolated neighbouring country on the basis of its alliance with the United States.