A police car and a firefighters' truck before the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, southern Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (AP)

The search for the seven people still missing after deadly gas explosions at a coal mine in southern Poland has been called off, the owner of the mine said Friday.

An analysis of the situation "has forced us to abandon the rescue operation undertaken to evacuate the seven miners" still trapped inside the Pniowek mine where five others were killed in the blasts, JSW company chief Tomasz Cudny told reporters.