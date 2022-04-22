RUSSIAS INDISCRIMINATE ACTIONS IN UKRAINE MAY AMOUNT TO WAR CRIMES: UN RIGHTS CHIEF

Russia's war on Ukraine has devastated the lives of civilians throughout the country and its "indiscriminate" actions may amount to war crimes, the UN Human Rights chief said on Friday.

"Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes," said Michelle Bachelet.

In a statement, she called for all parties to respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law, in particular the rules governing the conduct of hostilities.

"Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside," Bachelet said.

"What we saw in Government-controlled Kramatorsk on 8 April when cluster sub-munitions hit the railway station, killing 60 civilians and injuring 111 others, is emblematic of the failure to adhere to the principle of distinction, the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks and the principle of precaution enshrined in international humanitarian law."

The statement said the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) has also documented "the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country."

From Feb. 24 to April 20, the UN documented and verified 5,264 civilian casualties-2,345 killed and 2,919 injured.

During a mission to Bucha on 9 April, UN human rights officers documented the unlawful killing, including by summary execution, of some 50 civilians, the statement added.

Bachelet said "this senseless war must stop" but as the fighting shows no sign of abating, it is important that all parties to the conflict strictly respect international humanitarian law.

"This means distinguishing between civilian and military objects. It means not targeting or deliberately killing civilians. It means not committing sexual violence. People, including prisoners of war, must not be tortured. Civilians, prisoners and others hors de combat must be treated humanely," she stressed.

"I call on the parties to the conflict to investigate all violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law allegedly committed by their nationals, armed forces and affiliated armed groups, in line with their obligations under international law."