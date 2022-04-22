Polish health minister upbeat on Moderna vaccine talks

Poland can reach a compromise with Moderna on increasing the flexibility of COVID-19 vaccine contracts, the health minister said on Friday, striking an upbeat tone after after initial talks with the U.S. pharmaceutical company.

Poland has said it will not will not take or pay for more doses of COVID-19 vaccine under the European Union's supply contract as it already has sufficient doses, potentially setting the stage for a legal battle with manufacturers.

The country has seen lower vaccine uptake than many other European countries and is seeing its public finances stretched by the effects of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, which has resulted in 2.9 million refugees entering Poland.

"Thank you @moderna_tx for the dialogue started today," Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter.

"The company's initial reaction to our proposals to make the terms of the contract regarding the purchase of vaccines more flexible allows us to continue the talks. The company sees space to implement them, so I am counting on reaching a compromise."

Poland, along with other EU members, has been receiving COVID-19 vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic under supply contracts agreed between the European Commission and vaccine makers such as BioNTech SE and Pfizer, as well as Moderna.

Poland's biggest supplier is Pfizer.

Moderna did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.