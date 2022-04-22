Moscow confirms: Talks with Kiev to end war are continuing

Representatives of Russia and Ukraine have been in lengthy negotiations by telephone, according to sources in Moscow.



Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed on his Telegram channel that he had conducted several lengthy telephone conversations with Ukraine's chief negotiator, Davyd Arachamiya, on Friday, though he gave no details on the substance of the calls.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized Ukraine for allowing the talks to stall earlier this week, saying that Moscow was still waiting for a response to its proposals from Kiev. Lavrov said he doubted that Ukrainian government was interested in a diplomatic solution to the conflict.



