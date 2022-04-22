Macron urges Russia ‘to remain a responsible power’

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he has not spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin since atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha were revealed and reaffirmed his resolve to resume talks next week for a cease-fire if he is re-elected.

"I will have the opportunity, if the French women and men trust me, from next week to call him," he said while campaigning in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis ahead of the final round of polls for the presidential election on April 24.

Macron has been criticized by European leaders for interacting with Putin despite the Kremlin rejecting demands for a cease-fire or slowing the fighting in Ukraine. The calls for a cease-fire have yielded no results, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron said it was important for Europe to remain "united and vigilant" and continue dialogue with allies to send a clear message to Russia that "there must be no escalation."

The remarks by the French president follow Putin's declaration of capturing the city of Mariupol after weeks of intense fighting and the test-firing of the nuclear-capable RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

He urged Russia "to remain a responsible power." As a nuclear power, it must not "give in to any form of provocation, because it would be a profound change in international grammar," he said.

In a statement on Twitter, he called on Russia to allow humanitarian access and allow thousands of civilians trapped in Mariupol to leave the city as the situation is only getting worse.

Macron has maintained a direct line of communication and exchanged lengthy talks with Putin since the war began in late February in an effort to implement a cease-fire and work toward peace. There has been a pause in communication from April 3 when reports on Bucha emerged and later due to his engagement in campaigning for the elections.