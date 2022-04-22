Ex president of Honduras extradited to US on drug charges

The former president of Honduras has been extradited to the United States on drug charges less than three months after leaving office.



Juan Orlando Hernández was handed over to US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials at the airport in Tegucigalpa on Thursday, video aired on local news channels showed.



The 53-year-old faces drug-trafficking and firearms charges in federal court in New York, according to a statement by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which added the former head of state would make his first court appearance on Friday.



The indictment charges that Hernández "participated in a corrupt and violent drug-trafficking conspiracy to facilitate the importation of tons of cocaine into the United States."



The DoJ said that the two-term president "allegedly received millions of dollars to use his public office, law enforcement, and the military to support drug-trafficking organizations in Honduras, Mexico, and elsewhere."



"Since at least in or about 2004, members of the conspiracy transported through Honduras more than approximately 500,000 kilograms of United States-bound cocaine," the indictment said.



Hernández, who ruled the Central American country for eight years, rejects the allegations.



"I am innocent and am being subjected to an unfair trial," he said in a video message that his wife, Ana García, posted on Twitter shortly before his extradition.



In 2021, the former president's brother, Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison for drug smuggling, weapons and false statements offences.