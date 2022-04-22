EUS CHARLES MICHEL URGES UKRAINE CEASEFIRE IN CALL WITH PUTIN

European Council President Charles Michel urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine for the upcoming Orthodox Easter during a phone call on Friday.



An EU official speaking on the condition of anonymity said Michel spoke with Putin in a "blunt and direct manner" about the unacceptability of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Michel said on Twitter that he called on Putin to allow "immediate humanitarian access and safe passage" from Mariupol and other cities under siege in Ukraine.