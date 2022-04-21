Zelensky: Hundreds of settlements liberated from Russian troops

Ukraine has liberated 934 settlements from the Russian army so far, and life in these areas is gradually returning to normal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Wednesday.





In a video address to nation, Zelenskyy said that "934 settlements have already been liberated. Police resumed work in 435 settlements. Local self-government started working in 431 communities. The work of humanitarian headquarters was launched in 361 settlements."

The Ukrainian government is gradually restoring people's access to medical and educational services and social protection bodies, he added.

Touching on his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday, Zelenskyy said it was comprehensive and productive.

He noted that they discussed topics such as the EU membership process, concrete steps of the EU to help Ukraine, particularly in terms of defense, finance and sanctions, and the preparation of the necessary steps for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

On Ukraine's integration into the EU, Zelenskyy said: "This is the historic moment when we can develop maximum speed in joining the European Union. We have already proved that the Ukrainian state and public institutions are effective enough to withstand even the test of war."





He also announced that Ukraine has published a plan to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation for the war against it, adding "the plan provides for restrictions on Russia's energy sector, banking sector, export-import operations, transport."