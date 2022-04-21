Zelensky disputes Russian claim that Mariupol has finally fallen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has contradicted claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the strategically vital Ukrainian port city of Mariupol had finally fallen to the Russian military on Thursday.



Putin appeared on Russian state television with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to announce that he was rescinding the order to storm Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, where the remaining Ukrainian forces in the city are surrounded, adding that he now planned to seal the plant "so that not even a fly can get in or out."



Putin also reiterated his demand that the encircled Ukrainian fighters in the city lay down their weapons and surrender if they wanted to escape with their lives.



However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contradicted the Kremlin's claims, saying that Mariupol was not yet a totally lost cause.



"The situation is difficult, the situation is bad," Zelensky told journalists in Kiev on Thursday, but there were several ways to liberate the city still remaining.



"There is a military way to prepare for, and we are preparing for it," Zelensky said. For this, he said, Western help was needed.



Another solution would be a diplomatic and humanitarian one, Zelensky said, listing several variants Kiev had already proposed to Moscow, including an exchange of "the wounded for the wounded."



"There are over 400 wounded in that citadel. These are just the soldiers." There were also injured civilians, he said. "Decisive days are ahead of us, the decisive battle for our state, for our country, for the Ukrainian Donbass," Zelensky stressed.



Mariupol was encircled by Russian troops shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began two months ago, and as well as Ukrainian fighters, there are believed to be some 1,000 civilians trapped inside the Azovstal steelworks. Some have declared that they will not give up and surrender to the Russian military, but it is not known how large their supplies of food and ammunition are.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Putin to allow the evacuation of the city. "The situation is not only highly dramatic, it is hardly bearable," the Green politician said after a meeting with her Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets in the capital Tallinn.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who made a visit to Kiev on Thursday alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, expressed his shock after seeing the situation in Borodyanka first hand during a joint visit to the Kiev suburb with on Thursday.



"It is distressing to see the horrors and atrocities of Putin's war on the streets of Borodyanka. We will not abandon the Ukrainian people," Sánchez tweeted. Sánchez and Frederiksen later met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Two further mass graves had been discovered in Borodyanka shortly before the two leaders visited, according to Ukrainian sources, with some of the victims apparently showing signs of torture.



The developments in Mariupol have increased pressure on the German government to provide heavy armaments to defend Ukraine, despite Berlin preparing a three-way arms swap with Slovenia allowing it to transfer tanks to Ukraine indirectly.



Russia has refocused its offensive on eastern Ukraine's Donbass region after withdrawing from areas around the capital Kiev.



Britain's Ministry of Defence said that more Russian troops are advancing toward Kramatorsk. The eastern city, which has been under persistent attack, is seen as a major objective in Moscow's goal of capturing the Donbass.



"High levels of Russian air activity endure as Russia seeks to provide close air support to its offensive in eastern Ukraine, to suppress and destroy Ukrainian air defence capabilities," the British ministry said.



The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said on social media that all remaining food stores in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk had been destroyed by Russian attacks.



In Kharkiv, at least two high-rise buildings in the north-eastern district of Saltivka and several parked cars caught fire after explosions, the Ukrainian news portal Ukrainskaya Pravda reported.



The Russian armed forces said they had captured the small eastern town of Kreminna, which had once been firmly in Ukrainian control.



