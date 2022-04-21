 Contact Us
Zelensky: Allies now better understand our weapons needs

"And I am very pleased to say, with cautious optimism, that our partners started to understand our needs better. Understand what exactly we need. And when exactly we need all this," Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday night.

Published April 21,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that allies appear to be better understanding his country's needs for more heavy weapons after days of pleads for more arms deliveries.

"Not in weeks, not in a month, but immediately. Right now, as Russia is trying to intensify its attacks."

Zelensky also said that the situation in Ukraine's east and south "remains as severe as possible."
