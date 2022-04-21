Zelensky: Allies now better understand our weapons needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyrhas said that allies appear to be betterhis country's needs for more heavyafter days of pleads for moredeliveries."And I am very pleased to say, with cautious optimism, that our partners started to understand our needs better. Understand what exactly we need. And when exactly we need all this," Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday night."Not in weeks, not in a month, but immediately. Right now, as Russia is trying to intensify its attacks."Zelensky also said that the situation in Ukraine's east and south "remains as severe as possible."