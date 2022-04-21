Xi urges more hard efforts in battle against COVID pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the international community to fight the pandemic together, highlighting the accessibility of vaccines.

"We need to work together to defend people's lives and health," the state and party leader said in a speech at the Bo'ao Asian Economic Forum in southern China on Thursday.



"For humanity to clinch a final victory against the Covid-19 pandemic, more hard efforts are needed. It is essential that countries support each other, better coordinate response measures and improve global public health governance, so as to form strong international synergy against the pandemic," Xi added.



"We must keep Covid vaccines a global public good and ensure their accessibility and affordability in developing countries," he added.



In his speech, Xi did not directly address the situation in China, which is currently experiencing the worst coronavirus wave since the pandemic began.



There are curfews in place in Shanghai, the country's economic and financial centre, and other major cities. Tens of millions of people cannot leave their homes.



While much of the world has moved to live with the virus, China continues to adhere to a zero-Covid policy.







