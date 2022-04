State Department spokesman Ned Price on Thursday quipped that he was honored after Russia slapped a ban on senior US officials and other prominent people.

"I have to say it is nothing less than an accolade to earn the ire of a government that lies to its own people, brutalizes its neighbors and seeks to create a world where freedom and liberty are put on the run," Price told reporters.

"It is nothing less than an honor to share that with other truth-tellers," he said.