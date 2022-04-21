Ukraine extends martial law until May 25 as war rages on

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday extended the martial law in the country until May 25 amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The bill submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was approved by the parliament.

Earlier, Zelenskyy declared martial law in Ukraine from Feb. 24 to April 25 after Russia launched its war on the country.

At least 2,345 civilians have been killed and 2,919 injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.