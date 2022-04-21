Ukraine army kills 21,000 Russian troops since start of war

Nearly 21,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its western neighbour, the Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said that the Ukrainian army has destroyed 172 Russian aircraft, 151 helicopters, 829 tanks, 2,118 armoured vehicles, 393 artillery systems, and eight boats so far.

Russian forces also lost 136 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,508 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 67 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 166 unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement said.

At least 2,224 civilians have been killed and 2,897 injured in Ukraine in the war that started Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.