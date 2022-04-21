UK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would fight the next election and could not think of any circumstances in which he would resign.

Opposition parties, and some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers, have said the prime minister must go after police fined him for breaking his own stringent coronavirus lockdown rules.

"Of course," Johnson said when asked by reporters during a flight to India whether he will fight the next election.

Asked if he saw any circumstances where he could resign, he said: "Not a lot springs to mind at the moment."