Some NATO states want war in Ukraine to continue: Turkey

Some NATO member states want the war in Ukraine to continue for Russia to get weaker, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

In a televised interview with private news channel CNN Turk, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey did not think that the Russia-Ukraine war would last that long after the peace talks in Istanbul.

"But following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, it was the impression that .... there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue. Let the war continue and Russia get weaker," Çavuşoğlu said.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29 as the war has continued with casualties piling up on both sides.

During the talks, Ukrainian officials signaled readiness to negotiate a "neutral status," a key Russian demand, but demanded security guarantees for their country.

Russia, meanwhile, pledged to significantly decrease its military activities toward the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv to build up trust for future negotiations.

On the possibility of a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders in Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in constant contact with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Erdogan will speak to the leaders again in the coming days. I spoke with (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov today and with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro) Kuleba yesterday," Çavuşoğlu added.

A Putin-Zelenskyy meeting in Turkey is still on the table, he said: "In principle, they both say positive things about getting together when the conditions are suitable."