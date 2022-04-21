SECURITY BEEFED UP FOR PAKISTANS EX-PREMIER IMRAN KHAN

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities to provide foolproof security to former premier Imran Khan after reports of threats to his life.

According to an official statement, Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to ensure Khan's security.

Sharif's statement came after intelligence agencies reported that Khan is facing threats to his life.

The government has also deployed a bomb disposal squad and other security personnel to Khan's private residence near capital Islamabad.

The provincial governments have also been asked to ensure Khan's security during his meetings and public gatherings in their provinces.

Khan has launched a public campaign to pressure the government to announce immediate elections after he lost a vote of no-confidence in parliament.

His third major power show is scheduled on Thursday in the northeastern city of Lahore after massive rallies in the provincial capitals of Peshawar and Karachi last week.

According to Khan, he received advise from security agencies to limit his movement and address his supporters virtually, but he refused.

"Life and death is in the hands of Allah, I will take precautionary measures but I believe in Allah and only Allah will keep me in his protection," Khan told his supporters during Twitter Space on Wednesday night, which was joined by over 165,000 people.

Lahore is the hometown of Sharif, and considered a stronghold of his party.