Russia closes several consulates of Baltic states

Russia said Thursday it was closing the consulates of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in response to Moscow's consulates being shut in the three Baltic states over military action in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said it decided "to withdraw consent to the activities" of the consulates in Saint Petersburg as well as Latvia's consulate and Estonia's office in Pskov, a city close to the border with Estonia.

"The heads and other consular officials of these Estonian and Latvian consular missions are declared 'persona non grata'," the ministry said.

It said they and all other non-Russian consular staff must leave Russia in the same time frame that was given Russian consular staff in the Baltic states.

Last month, Russia expelled 10 diplomats from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia after the three countries -- along with several other EU members -- expelled Russian diplomats over Ukraine.