Germany, Portugal, Spain leaders urge French to back Macron

The leaders of Germany, Portugal and Spain on Thursday urged France to back centrist President Emmanuel Macron against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in elections this weekend, in a highly unusual intervention in the domestic politics of a fellow EU state.

France faces a "choice between a democratic candidate... and a candidate of the extreme right," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez wrote in the Le Monde daily, expressing hope the French will choose a France that has been a "beacon of democracy".