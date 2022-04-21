EU to make $650 million in aid available to the African Union

The European Union has announced plans to make some $650 million in aid available to the African Union (AU) over the next two years, according to a statement released on Thursday.



A multinational taskforce fighting Boko Haram will be supported with an additional $11 million, it said.



EU member states also agreed to provide Mozambique with an additional $49 million. The money will be used to support Mozambican army units that are already part of an EU training mission.



The money for the AU and Mozambique comes from the so-called European Peace Facility, a new EU funding instrument that can be used to strengthen the capabilities of armed forces in partner countries.



The Peace Facility has a budget of around $5.4 billion for the period from 2021 to 2027.

