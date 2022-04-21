Estonia joins other Baltic states in banning pro-Russia war symbols

Estonia has joined fellow Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania in banning the display of the "Z" and "V" symbols used by those supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.



The parliament in Tallinn passed the measure on Thursday, a spokesperson for the legislature said.



Punishment for individuals showing the symbols range from fines up to €1,200 ($1,310) or arrest. Companies can be fined up to €32,000.



Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Z is often seen on Russian military vehicles. It stands for "za pobedu" ("for victory") and is also used by Russia's supporters around the world. V stands for the phrase "sila v pravde" ("strength in truth").