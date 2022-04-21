At least 208 Ukrainian children died in Russian attacks so far

At least 208 children have been killed and 376 others wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office claimed on Thursday.

In a statement, the office said 1,141 educational institutions have been damaged, with 99 destroyed completely.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that four evacuation buses managed to leave Mariupol as part of the humanitarian corridor opened on Wednesday for the evacuation of civilians and that the civilians who spent the night in Berdyansk will reach Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.

Emphasizing that the work on the evacuation of women, children and the elderly will continue Thursday, Vereshchuk noted that the security situation in the regions where the war continues is complex and that the situation can change at any time.

At least 2,224 civilians have been killed and 2,897 injured in Ukraine in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.



