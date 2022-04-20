Zelensky says Ukraine could have already ended war if it had access to needed weapons

Ukraine could have already ended the war launched by Russia if it had access to all the weapons it needed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Tuesday.

Addressing his country in a video posted on his Telegram channel, Zelensky said: "If we had access to all the weapons we need, which our partners have and which are comparable to the weapons used by the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war."

Urging Ukraine 's partners to supply the ammunition and weapons, he said "it is their moral duty, first of all, to help protect freedom, help save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians."

"That is why I emphasize the simple truth in literally every contact with the leaders of the democratic world -- in all negotiations, in all interviews. It is unfair that Ukraine is still forced to ask for what its partners have been storing somewhere for years," he added.

Noting that the Ukrainian army's tactical superiority is "quite obvious," Zelensky pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces stand firm and the entire people of Ukraine defend their country bravely.

"In this war, the Russian army will forever inscribe itself in world history as perhaps the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world."

Zelenskyy noted that the Russian army deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians, destroyed settlements and civilian infrastructure and used all kinds of weapons, including those prohibited by international conventions, adding these actions are "the signature of the Russian army."

At least 2,104 civilians have been killed and 2,862 injured in Ukraine so far in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

Thesees the latest Russian attacks in easternas a prelude to a larger offensive by Moscow, according to a senior Pentagon official.(MoD), in a Tuesday night intelligence update, said that Russia's shelling in Donbas was increasing, but its progress was hampered by Ukrainian forces as well as other challenges.Fierce fighting also continued in other parts ofwith heavy clashes around Polohy, a small town in the southern Zaporizhzhia region."The men are holding the defensive line, but a massive attack by the enemy is underway," said Oblast GovernorElsewhere, the Russian village of Golovchino was hit and a woman was injured, the governor of the Belgorod region,, announced via Telegram.The region, which the authorities claim has already been shelled several times, borders the embattled Ukrainian region ofSincebegan on February 24, there have been repeated incidents in the region, according to authorities.Russian Defence Ministerwarned that Westerndeliveries to Ukraine were threatening to extend the fighting."The growing scope of foreignshows their determination to convince the regime into fight 'until the last Ukrainian,'" he said.Meanwhile, amid the Russian attacks on eastern, no escape corridors have been set up for the embattled localities for the third consecutive day, according to government sources in Kyiv, who spoke before the Russian offer of a corridor in Mariupol."The intense shelling in the Donbas continues," Deputy Prime Ministersaid on Tuesday. She also accusedof failing to provide a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the direction of Berdyansk in the particularly embattled port city of Mariupol, despite requests."We continue difficult negotiations on opening humanitarian corridors in the Kherson andregions," Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.Authorities in eastern Ukrainian cities recently complained that they were unable to bring people to safety because of the danger of shelling.According to the, about 5 million people have left Ukraine since the war began. Several million are displaced within the country. At the same time, more and more people are returning to the country.Some 7.1 million people are displaced internally, thewas told in a briefing Tuesday.As fighting continues, Spanish Prime Ministerplans to travel to Kyiv to meet Zelensky in the coming days, according to Spanish media. The exact date was not given for security reasons, the reports said, citing government sources.German Chancellor, meanwhile, promised Ukraine that Berlin will finance arms deliveries from German industry."We have asked the German arms industry to tell us which material it can supply in the near future," Scholz said, adding that Berlin was coordinating with Kyiv over whatneeds and would supply the funding needed.His comments came as the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Belgium promised to supply heavier weapons to