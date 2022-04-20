UNHCR: More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since beginning of war

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 is now 5,010,971, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

More than half of the total, over 2.8 million, fled at least at first to Poland. Although many have stayed there, an unknown number have traveled onward. There are few border checks within the European Union.

UNHCR said on March 30 that 4 million people had fled Ukraine. The exodus was somewhat slower in recent weeks than at the beginning of the war.

In addition to the refugees, the U.N. says that more than 7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.





