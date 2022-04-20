Ukraine claims 20,900 Russian troops killed since start of war

A total of 20,900 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its western neighbor, the Ukrainian military claimed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said that the Ukrainian army has destroyed 171 Russian aircraft, 150 helicopters, 815 tanks, 2,087 armored vehicles, 391 artillery systems, and eight boats so far.

Russian forces also lost 136 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,504 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 67 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 165 unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the statement.

At least 2,104 civilians have been killed and 2,862 injured in Ukraine so far in the war that started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.