Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghan capital

Turkey on Tuesday condemned deadly bomb blasts at a boys' school in the Afghan capital Kabul, calling them "inhuman terrorist attacks."

"We condemn these inhuman terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also expressed deep sadness over the casualties from the blasts.

Additionally, it wished Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. It also conveyed its condolences to their families as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan.

At least six people were killed and 11 others injured after two blasts hit a boys' school in a Hazara Shia neighborhood of Kabul on Tuesday, according to an official of the Taliban-led interim government.

The explosions targeted Abdul Rahim Shahid High School, which is located in the city's district 18, said Khalid Zadran, a Kabul police spokesman.

The blasts occurred when the students were coming out of their morning classes.

Another explosion occurred near the Mumtaz Education Center several kilometers away. Further details are currently unavailable.