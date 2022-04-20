Russian attacks on Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk unsuccessful, says Kyiv

Russia has staged unsuccessful attempts to storm the towns of Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, reports the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces.



"After the storming attempts by the Russian occupiers in Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, 130 injured soldiers of the enemy were admitted to the local hospital in Novoaidar," the general staff said in its situation report.



In addition, the Ukrainian military leadership reported Russian attack efforts near the small town of Izyum in the Kharkiv region and heavy fighting around Marinka, Popasna, Torske, Zelena Dolyna, and Kreminna.



The pro-Russian separatists had previously reported that they had gained control of Kreminna. The reports cannot be independently verified.