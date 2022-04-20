Russia says airstrikes on Ukraine hit armoured vehicles, 40 soldiers

Russian airstrikes hit 73 military targets in Ukraine overnight, according to Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov.



"As a result of the impact of high-precision missiles in the Novovorontsovka and Kyselivka areas, up to 40 soldiers of the Ukrainian troops as well as seven armoured vehicles were destroyed." This information could not be confirmed by independent sources.



According to Konashenkov, the attacks were mainly directed against tactical targets. In addition to the air force attacks, Russian missile forces and artillery also shelled 1,053 military objects, he said in his daily morning briefing.



He did not give any details on the Russian ground offensive. He also left open whether Ukrainian localities were captured.