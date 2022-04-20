Residents of Kyiv have begun returning to their homes

Residents of Ukraine's capital Kyiv have begun returning to their homes after leaving for safer places since Russia launched the war, the city's mayor said Tuesday.

Noting that there are currently 2.1 million people in Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko said the city is slowly coming back to life because most residents have returned.

He said it should be taken into account, however, that Kyiv is under the threat of missile attacks, urging residents who are in safer places not to rush home.

Klitschko said they are doing their utmost to provide necessary services to residents, including the extension of the working hours of the metro.

"Not all bridges are open to traffic. The city has many barricades necessary for defense and security," he added.

At least 2,104 civilians have been killed and 2,862 injured in Ukraine so far in the war which started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.





