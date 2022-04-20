Putin 'will not succeed' in dividing EU on Ukraine response: Michel

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not succeed in dividing the EU in its response to the war in Ukraine, EU chief Charles Michel said Wednesday on a visit to Kyiv.

"The Kremlin's goal is to destroy the sovereignty of Ukraine, it's also to divide the European Union, and he will not succeed," Michel said at a press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In recent weeks we have demonstrated even in difficult circumstances that the 27 member states, we were systematically able to take decisions all together by unanimity," he said.