Northern Cyprus' leader accepts resignation of government

Northern Cypriot President Ersin Tatar on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the government.

According to Turkish News Agency-Cyprus (TAK), a statement was released about the government's resignation following a meeting between President Tatar and Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu.

The coalition government of the National Unity Party (UBP), Rebirth Party (YDP), and Democrat Party (DP) was formed on Feb. 21 under the chairmanship of Sucuoglu, head of the UBP, and approved by Turkish Cypriot President Tatar.