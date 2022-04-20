News
Moscow threatens Moldovan President Maia Sandu after war symbol 'Z' banned
Published April 20,2022
Russian leaders have reacted sharply to the banning of a pro-Russian war symbol in the former Soviet republic of Moldova.
Moldova, located between Ukraine and Romania, is seeking EU membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Chisinau has given Kyiv humanitarian, but not military aid. In the conflict itself, the Republic of Moldova declared itself neutral and has also not participated in the sanctions imposed on Russia.
Earlier this week, however, Chisinau banned the 'Z' and 'V' symbols used in support of Russian troops attacking Ukraine, as well as the Saint George's ribbon, which is considered a mark of Russian President Vladimir Putin's supporters, but also of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.
Sandu justified the ban by saying that the symbols divided society. Their place is in the "rubbish dump of history," she said. Pushkov's response follows this. The senator is considered one of the loudest mouthpieces for Russian foreign policy.
Moldova is heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies and the breakaway republic of Transnistria has de facto been ruled by a pro-Russian regime and supported by Russian troops since the 1990s, prompting fears that after a victory of the Russian invasion forces in Ukraine, the Kremlin could also march its army into their country.