Moscow threatens Moldovan President Maia Sandu after war symbol 'Z' banned

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov threatened the republic's president, Maia Sandu, that her country could end up in the "dustbin of history." "She should be more careful about Russia and its symbols, all the more since Chisinau cannot pay for Russian gas," Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

DPA WORLD Published April 20,2022