LEADER OF GERMANYS HARD-LEFT PARTY STEPS DOWN

The co-leader of Germany's hard-left Die Linke party stepped down on Wednesday, citing personal reasons as well as the need for a renewal of the party.



Die Linke is the most left-wing force in the German parliament, but commands only 39 seats, having won 4.9% in national elections last autumn.



"I am resigning today as party leader of Die Linke with immediate effect," Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, 44, wrote on her website.



Her personal circumstances did not allow her "to be there for my party with the strength and the time that is necessary in the current situation," Hennig-Wellsow said.



She has an eight-year-old son who needs her, she said.



As further reasons for resigning, Hennig-Wellsow cited the need for a "credible" renewal of the party, mentioning the handling of sexism within the party's own ranks. Last Friday, a report in the news magazine Der Spiegel revealed alleged cases of sexualized violence in the regional branch of Die Linke in the central state of Hesse.



Hennig-Wellsow also cited the party's disappointing results in the last federal elections. The Left Party only just scraped into the Bundestag, losing some 30 seats in the process, and had not yet been able to recover, she said. "We have delivered too little of what we promised. A real new beginning has failed to materialize," she wrote.



Hennig-Wellsow had led Die Linke together with Janine Wissler since February 2021.



It is not currently clear who could succeed Hennig-Wellsow. A party conference is set for June 24-26, when the party may choose its new leadership.



