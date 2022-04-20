German chancellor under pressure over heavy weapons for Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing mounting pressure within his own government coalition over his steadfast refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine for its war with Russia, media reports said Wednesday.

Green politician Anton Hofreiter, whose party is one of two junior partners in the coalition government, told the news portal t-online: "The support from our partner countries announced by Olaf Scholz arms sales to Ukraine is another step in the right direction, but it is not enough."

Hofreiter also told the editorial network Deutschland that it was really crucial that Ukraine will now quickly receive heavier weapons as well.

Meanwhile, in light of the large-scale Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, designated Secretary-General of the co-governing Free Democratic Party Bijan Djir-Sarai has called for a speedy decision on the delivery of heavy weapons.

"Time is of the essence," Djir-Sarai told the Deutschlandfunk broadcasting network.

He anticipated that the war would become even more cruel in the coming days.

"Accordingly, Ukraine needs not only our full support and solidarity, but also concrete help, and from my point of view, arms deliveries, or rather heavy weapons, are a necessary way here," Djir-Sarai said.

Scholz said on Tuesday his country remained committed to continue to support Ukraine militarily although it has practically reached its limit when it came to the weapons it can deliver from its own stocks, but it is instead working with its armaments industry and other nations to send more.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk expressed "great disappointment and bitterness" over Berlin's refusal to deliver heavy arms like tanks and armored personnel carriers.

"Although one welcomes Germany's willingness to provide additional funds to provide armaments, there is still many more unanswered questions than answers," Melnyk added.