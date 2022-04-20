French leftist Mélenchon seeking to be elected prime minister

French hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is hoping to become the country's prime minister after the parliamentary election, he said on Tuesday.



Mélenchon came third in the first round of the French presidential elections, so he will not be included in the run-off on Sunday, when voters choose between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.



"I ask the French to elect me prime minister," Mélenchon told BFMTV broadcaster, adding he was counting on a majority for his left-wing party in the parliamentary election in June.



In France, the president appoints the prime minister, but if the president's camp does not have a majority in parliament, a prime minister has to be appointed from another party as otherwise, parliament could topple the government through a vote of no confidence.



The role of prime minister then becomes much more important and makes it harder to make political decisions. When the president is forced to work with a prime minister who is a political opponent, this is known as "cohabitation" in French.



The last time France had a constellation like this was between 1997 and 2002, when conservative president Jacques Chirac had socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin.



Mélenchon, by far the strongest in France's fragmented left, hopes to form alliances with other leftist parties for the parliamentary election.



