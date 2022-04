EU will do 'everything possible' to help Ukraine win war: Michel

EU chief Charles Michel vowed Wednesday that the bloc will do all it can to ensure Ukraine can win the war against Russia.

"You are not alone. We are with you. And will do everything which is possible to support you and to make sure that Ukraine will win the war," Michel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv.