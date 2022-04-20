EU to hold donors conference on May 5 to ensure 'victory of Ukraine'

The European Union will hold an international donors conference on May 5 to ensure "the victory of Ukraine," European Council President Charles Michel said in Kiev on Wednesday.



"We are determined to do everything we can in order to s upport Ukraine because we want the victory of Ukraine," Michel said during a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Michel said the conference is to be organized with the support of the European Commission, all 27 EU member states and the support of other international actors.



Contributions are intended to fund Ukraine's economy during the war as well as help finance the country's recovery after the conflict has ended.



