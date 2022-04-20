Erdoğan launches intense diplomatic push for Palestine issue

Turkey's president has been making a flurry of phone calls amid ramped up diplomatic efforts to stop Israel's attacks on the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan first got in touch with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday, conveying his condolences for those killed in the Israeli attacks and get well wishes for the injured.

During the call, Erdoğan strongly condemned Israel's actions against the worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that Turkey would stand against the provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's support for Palestine, saying, "the events remind us of the necessity for all Palestinian groups to work towards unity and reconciliation."

The president also expressed his gratitude to his Palestinian counterpart both for urging restraint and his prudent leadership for unity.

'UNACCEPTABLE' MOVE

On the same day, Erdoğan also discussed recent tensions in Jerusalem with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in another phone call.

He told Guterres that Ankara strongly condemns interventions against worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and finds them "unacceptable."

They also discussed joint steps that could be taken to achieve peace in the region.

Besides, the Turkish leader spoke by phone on Monday with Jordan's King Abdullah II, saying Israel's intervention in Palestine during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan was regrettable and worrying.

During the call, the two leaders agreed to cooperate on steps to help bring peace to the region.

PHONE CALL WITH ISRAELI PRESIDENT

On Tuesday, Erdoğan held a phone call with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, to discuss the recent incidents caused by Israeli radical groups and security forces in Palestine.

After the call, Erdoğan said on Twitter that he voiced his sadness about the injury of over 400 Palestinians and the death of 18 people, including children, in the events that took place in the occupied West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

Expressing grief over early-morning raids launched on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by fanatic groups on Sunday and Monday, Erdoğan repeated his call for "everyone to make the utmost effort to preserve the spirituality and sanctity of this blessed place and these (blessed) days."

"While the holidays (Eid al-Fitr) should be held in a festive mood, these images, which are encountered every year because of some radicals, hurt the consciences and caused justifiable reactions across the entire Islamic world," he said.

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day Muslim festival after the fasting month of Ramadan.

"In this sensitive period, I would like to emphasize once again the necessity of not allowing provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of the Al-Aqsa Mosque," he added.





