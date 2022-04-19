US dismisses 'empty' Russian threats on Ukrainian arms shipments

The US dismissed on Monday Russian warnings of "unpredictable consequences" if the Biden administration continues to supply Ukraine with military aid.

"I'm not going to speculate on empty threats, or threats, by President Putin or by Russian leadership," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"What our focus continues to be on is providing Ukraine, the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian leaders, the historic amount of security assistance that's been adapted based on their needs and their successes on the ground," she added.

Psaki also said there are currently "no plans" for President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine.

The comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a Sunday interview with CNN that he thinks the US president will visit the country.

"But it's his decision, of course, and [it] depends on the safety situation, of course. But I think he's the leader of the United States and that's why he should come here to see," Zelenskyy told CNN.

At least 2,072 civilians have been killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine so far in the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.